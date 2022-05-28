This analyst isn't picking Clemson to win the Atlantic Division

It’s early, but at this point in the offseason, this analyst isn’t picking Clemson to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division this season.

ESPN’s Jordan Cornette joined Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast and said he’s going with NC State to claim the Atlantic Division crown.

Cornette’s reasoning? The fact that the Wolfpack is returning star quarterback Devin Leary, while the Tigers’ quarterback situation is uncertain with D.J. Uiagalelei and freshman Cade Klubnik competing for the starting job.

“Tell me this – I’ll make my decision after you tell me this – who’s going to be the quarterback?” Cornette asked Gramlich and Mac Lain. “Who’s honestly going to play? Are they going to have one quarterback the whole season at Clemson? Who’s going to start the first week?”

After both Mac Lain and Gramlich replied that they believe Uiagalelei will be the starter in Week 1, Cornette replied, “Is D.J. going to start Week 6?”

Neither answered yes, so Cornette quickly responded, “Give me NC State. I’m done. Give me NC State.”

“Clemson had a fine year last year,” Cornette added. “They had a good year – if they’re not Clemson. … Y’all are telling me they don’t know who their quarterback is Week 6, and Devin Leary and (linebacker) Payton Wilson are taking care of business on both sides of the football for NC State next year. No! I love you guys. Give me NC State. If you told me that D.J. would be the quarterback in Week 6, I’d give you Clemson and I’d keep it moving. I thought you guys would help me out, and you didn’t. NC State is going to win the Atlantic.”

Clemson and NC State will square off on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Death Valley. The Wolfpack defeated the Tigers, 27-21, in double-overtime in Raleigh on Sept. 25 last season.

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) finished third place in the Atlantic Division last season, while NC State (9-3, 6-2) finished second in the division behind Wake Forest (11-3, 7-1).

You can watch Cornette, Mac Lain and Gramlich’s discussion below: