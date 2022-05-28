Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest 2023 CFB recruiting class rankings?

ESPN on Friday released its latest 2023 college football recruiting class rankings (subscription required).

Clemson’s 2023 class now checks in at No. 20 in the rankings after previously being ranked No. 19 by ESPN.

Of the four commitments that Clemson currently has in its 2023 class, three are ESPN 300 commits in Briarwood Christian School (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina (ranked No. 79 overall by ESPN), Miami Edison Senior High School (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph (No. 142) and St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe (No. 246).

Here’s what ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote about the Tigers’ class:

Trevor Lawrence set a high bar, and replacing him is not easy, but the Tigers continue to add talented options under center. They signed the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2022 cycle in Cade Klubnik and now landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Vizzina, a strong-armed, accurate and poised passer. Nathaniel Joseph has the tools to be a dangerous weapon, as the diminutive target is an explosive and shifty player who can win footraces and make defenders miss.

Notre Dame is No. 1 in ESPN’s latest 2023 college football recruiting class rankings, with Georgia, Ohio State, Texas Tech and Penn State rounding out the top five, in that order.

Louisville has the ACC’s highest-ranked class in ESPN’s recruiting rankings right now at No. 7, while Florida State (No. 16) is the only other ACC team besides Clemson with a class ranked in the top 25.