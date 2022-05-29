4-star Carolinas WR drawing Clemson interest, looking to visit

A four-star Tar Heel State wideout, who has been drawing interest from Clemson, would like to make his way to Tiger Town at some point this summer.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Julius L. Chambers High School (Charlotte, N.C.) 2023 WR Kevin Concepcion, who updated his Clemson interest and gave the latest on his current recruitment.

“They have recently came to Charlotte and (Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham) had texted me and he said that, ‘I’ve been hearing your name a lot,'” Concepcion said. “Right now, we don’t have as strong as a relationship that I would’ve hoped for, but it’s good for real.”

Concepcion was supposed to visit Clemson last month but wasn’t able to make it. He would like to be able to reschedule his visit for some time this summer but indicated that he’s waiting to hear back from the Tigers regarding some dates.

If Concepcion was able to earn an offer from Clemson, what would that mean for him and his recruitment?

“It would mean a lot because that’s big-time D1 football,” Concepcion said regarding a potential offer from Clemson.

As far as the rest of his recruitment is concerned, Concepcion mentions schools like Chapel Hill (UNC), N.C. State, Penn State, West Virginia and a few more, as those that are currently recruiting him the hardest.

Right now, Concepcion is planning on taking official visits to the University of North Carolina and Penn State this summer. He’s keeping those other three official visits open at the moment, in order to see what offers he’s able to earn between now and the end of the summer.

Concepcion plans on making his commitment either right before his senior season or during it.

After losing in the state championship last season, Concepcion would love to put together a historic season that results in him going out a winner at Chambers.

Getting a better feel for Concepcion and his game, the talented wideout described himself as a “dog” and someone who can play all three receiver positions and do so at a high level.

Rivals considers Concepcion (6-0, 178) to be the nation’s No. 38 ranked wide receiver and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023.