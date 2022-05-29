NFL Network analyst explains why Lawrence will emerge in Year 2

An NFL Network analyst expects Trevor Lawrence to show people this season why he was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft.

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks spoke about the former Clemson star and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, giving three reasons why he believes Lawrence will emerge in his second NFL campaign.

“My podcast partner, (NFL Network analyst) Daniel Jeremiah, likes to talk about the three Ps – it’s about protection, play-caller, playmakers,” said Brooks, a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 1994 NFL Draft who played for five different teams (Buffalo, Jacksonville, Green Bay, Kansas City and Oakland) in five NFL seasons.

“You improve in those areas, your young quarterbacks will improve.”

Brooks, who is also a former NFL scout, expounded upon that point, citing the Jaguars’ hire of former NFL quarterback Doug Pederson as their new head coach and their free-agent additions of weapons such as wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, and tight end Evan Engram, as key reasons why he thinks Lawrence is poised to take a big step forward in Year 2.

“So, I’m looking at the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Brooks said. “Doug Pederson comes over with a reputation for helping quarterbacks – any quarterback – improve. And then you look at the moves that they have made… upgraded the wide receivers with veteran wide receivers – Christian Kirk, Zay Jones. You have Evan Engram coming over, guys that can play, Marvin Jones. Because you need veterans, because consistency and stability… They’re going to be at the spot where they’re expected to be at, and he can deliver the ball with trust.”

Lawrence flashed his potential at times during his first NFL season in 2021, including in Jacksonville’s regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts when he went 23-of-32 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while leading the Jaguars to a 26-11 win.

Although Lawrence experienced his share of struggles as a rookie – he finished the season with a 59.6-percent completion percentage for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with 17 interceptions – Brooks sees Lawrence as the NFL’s most intriguing second-year signal-caller due to the potential leap he could make in 2022.

“Overall, the talent, Year 1 to Year 2 is when you see the biggest jump,” Brooks said. “I think we’re going to see and appreciate why he was the No. 1 overall pick, this season.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images