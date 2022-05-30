'I definitely will come back': Terrell enjoys taking in a new experience

A.J. Terrell took in a new experience on Saturday that he really enjoyed.

The former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons star cornerback attended his first-ever soccer match, as he was on hand for Atlanta United’s match vs. Columbus Crew on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta — where Terrell plays his home games with the Falcons.

Not only was Terrell there, though, but the Atlanta native participated in Atlanta United’s Golden Spike Tradition and was given the honor of being the Spike Hitter before the match.

“It was great,” Terrell said during an interview with Atlanta United pre-and post-game host and sideline reporter Jillian Sakovits. “Just being able to get the opportunity to go up there with the fans, it was a different experience for me, and being able to let them feel my energy and me being able to feel theirs was definitely big for me.”

Terrell brought his family with him to the match.

“This is my first game so I’m pretty sure it’s everybody’s first game, and we’re just enjoying everything, just comparing this from gameday with the Falcons and now,” Terrell said. “It’s similar, but you wouldn’t really expect all of this to be for soccer, and I see that it’s real big around here, so we’re definitely enjoying it.”

“I definitely will come back, for sure,” he added. “It was a big goal for me to come to a game like this. I’d never been to a soccer game, so I wanted to come.”

Terrell also recently had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Atlanta Braves’ game vs. the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park Atlanta on April 27.

A two-time All-ACC selection during his three-year Clemson career (2017-19), Terrell was drafted by the Falcons in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Terrell had a breakout season in his second NFL campaign last year, when he tallied 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games.

Terrell was asked what fans can expect from the Falcons this season.

“We’re just getting the ball back rolling,” he said. “We’ve got a whole bunch of different pieces in the system right now. Right now, we’re just building chemistry. We’re just taking it day-by-day with OTAs (organized team activities) and just building up to Week 1.”

In 44 games (30 starts) at Clemson, Terrell recorded 107 career tackles (3.5 for loss), 29 pass breakups, six interceptions (returned for a total of 160 yards including a 44-yard touchdown) and two forced fumbles. He started all 15 games in his first year as a starter in 2018, scoring the first points of the College Football Playoff National Championship on a pick-six, and helped Clemson to a 29-1 record in two years as a starter.

𝐀𝐓𝐋 born and raised 🔴⚫️@AtlantaFalcons’ cornerback @ajterrell_8 is tonight's Spike Hitter 🏈🔨 pic.twitter.com/RRuBACJR6u — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 28, 2022

Jillian caught up with someone who's no stranger to playing in the Benz 👀@AtlantaFalcons cornerback AJ Terrell joins the booth and talks on experiencing his first ever soccer match.@JillianSakovits | @ajterrell_8 pic.twitter.com/EZKY52onp3 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) May 29, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

