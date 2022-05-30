Renfrow tabbed as one of NFL's most underappreciated players

“Yes, Renfrow is coming off his first career Pro Bowl — but it’s fair to wonder if the former fifth-round pick has been overshadowed in Las Vegas by this offseason’s Davante Adams acquisition,” Frelund wrote. “NGS shows that Renfrow’s plus-11.5 catch rate over expected when aligned wide last season paced the NFL. He also averaged 3.4 yards of target separation when aligned wide (fourth-most). His versatility will allow him to pair well with Adams, too; Renfrow’s 643 receiving yards last season from the slot ranked sixth in the NFL, while he scored five times on passes outside the numbers (tied for 10th).”

Renfrow, who will be 27 years old entering the 2023 season, set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine) last season. He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.