4-star Peach State LB eager to peform at Swinney Camp; hopeful he can earn offer

Andrew Hines III has been receiving good news from Clemson.

The four-star Peach State linebacker out of Atlanta’s Woodward Academy told The Clemson Insider that the Tigers want him to come up this summer and he’ll likely make his way to Tiger Town to camp and workout with Wesley Goodwin.

“It’s been great so far,” Hines said of his relationship with Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebacker coach. He was just at spring practice (three weeks ago) and we talk about every other week. It’s pretty good. Our relationship is pretty good. I keep in contact with him because I know he can’t contact me first.”

It meant a lot to Hines that Goodwin stopped by his spring practice during the live evaluation period. They had talked earlier in the week and even though Hines knew he was coming, he still said it was shocking. Hines said that Goodwin recorded both him and 2023 four-star defensive end, AJ Hoffler and has kept in contact since.

“After practice, (Coach Goodwin) said I looked good and that he would like for me to come up for a camp this summer,” Hines recalled.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Hines said he’s moving to a point where he’s looking at the schools that he has the offers from and the schools that he thinks he’ll eventually pick up.

With that being said, what would it mean for Hines to earn an offer from a school like Clemson?

“It would mean a lot,” Hines said regarding a potential scholarship offer. “That’s a big offer and a good school. I would be very happy to get that offer. It’s something not a lot of people get. It would mean a lot, especially at a camp, to get an offer. That would mean a lot to me.”

While it’s too early for him to even consider making a decision, Hines did indicate that it’s likely he’ll know his top five schools by the end of his junior campaign, which isn’t until later this year.

In addition to Clemson, Hines mentions schools like South Carolina, West Virginia, UCF and Tennessee as those currently recruiting him the hardest. Those are likely the schools that he plans on visiting this summer and possibly a couple of other ones.

“When I go to Clemson this summer for the camp, I just gotta do me, I just gotta perform and hope that they pull the trigger,” he said. “I’m not looking for anything different, I just want to see how Coach Goodwin coaches and talks to me, what he can teach me and how I can improve myself. I’m really just looking to perform and hopefully they pull the trigger on the offer.”