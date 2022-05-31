Clemson OL target sets official visit to Tiger Town

A Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2023 has locked in an official visit with the Tigers.

Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.) four-star Markee Anderson announced via social media Saturday that he will make an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5.

Anderson (6-6, 303) has also set official visits to North Carolina (June 8-10), LSU (June 17-19) and South Carolina (June 24-26).

Those three schools, along with Clemson, comprise the top-four schools list that Anderson released on April 30.

Anderson has made numerous trips to Tiger Town since receiving an offer from Clemson back in September 2021.

“I was very excited and shocked,” Anderson told The Clemson Insider after receiving an offer from the Tigers, “and it means a lot to be offered from a local school.”

Anderson is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 72 overall prospect in his class regardless of position.