Clemson has handed out its latest class of 2023 offer.

Woodlawn (Baton Rouge, LA.) four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday night.

Matthews (6-2, 175) is currently ranked as the No. 14 cornerback and the nation’s No. 130 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

https://twitter.com/JMatthews_07/status/1532164541689303042?s=20&t=Rok0qIcn_mXRYtOvZY_b6w