4-star Peach State safety reports Clemson offer

One of the nation’s top safeties in the class of 2024 reported an offer from Clemson Wednesday morning via social media.

Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) four-star Noah Dixon becomes just the fourth recruit in the 2024 class to collect a coveted offer from Clemson, joining Pace Academy (Atlanta) five-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler and Jefferson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Sammy Brown.

Dixon visited Clemson back in March, but after the Tigers stopped by his school in January, we were able to speak with his head coach, Tanner Glisson.

“Of course, right now they can’t talk to him,” Glisson said of Dixon,” but, they just came in to see me and do some talking. They want to try and get him on campus to meet Coach Swinney. I know Clemson does things a little differently. They don’t just come around throwing around offers like crazy.”

According to Glisson, there is no doubt in his mind that Clemson and Alabama will eventually offer Dixon. Georgia has already offered him, while Oklahoma’s coming in tomorrow to offer.

“He’s gonna have every offer you can think of,” Glisson said. “He’s just a super fantastic kid. His athleticism is just a small piece of it. The intangibles are what makes this kid so great.

“On the field, he’s a hard-hitting safety that is physical, that’s got good ball skills, good cover skills. He runs somewhere in the 4.5 range. He’s got a good build. He’s a 4.0 student. He’s got a sister at Vanderbilt that’s very, very intelligent. His mama works here at the school. He’s just a hard, hard worker. Just a real asset to have in anybody’s locker room.”

Rivals considers Dixon (6-2, 185) to be the No. 5 safety and the nation’s No. 84 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2024.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @NoahDixon206 on Twitter.