5-star edge rusher adds Clemson offer

A five-star edge rusher in the 2024 class picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus Wednesday.

Buford (Ga.) High School defensive end Eddrick Houston (pictured left) announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday afternoon. He visited Clemson on Wednesday with his Buford teammate, five-star athlete K.J. Bolden, who picked up an offer from the Tigers as well.

Houston (6-3, 210) is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 3 edge defender and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Houston’s offer list also includes schools such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

