5-star, nation's No. 1 ATH receives Clemson offer

Clemson extended an offer Wednesday to a five-star prospect and the nation’s top-ranked athlete.

Buford (Ga.) High School’s K.J. Bolden announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound rising junior is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the country for the 2024 class per 247Sports, which tabs him as the No. 3 overall prospect in his class regardless of position.

Bolden visited Clemson on Wednesday but didn’t participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp, which got underway Wednesday morning.

Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Ohio State are some of the biggest contenders for Bolden, who holds 30-plus total offers and told The Clemson Insider recently that Clemson would be one of his top schools as well if the Tigers pulled the trigger on an offer.

“They’re all like family. They’re big on what they do,” Bolden said regarding his interest in Clemson during a recent interview with TCI. “They never change things up. Coach Dabo, he was nice. He gets after it. I like things like that, coaches like that, and it’s just more than football to them. They like to talk about life and other things beyond football, and schools like that, that’s really big to me.”