5-star Texas QB details 'dream' Clemson offer, previews upcoming visit

When DJ Lagway FaceTimed Clemson coach Dabo Swinney Tuesday, he figured they would be talking shop ahead of his visit later this week.

Fortunately for the five-star quarterback out Willis (Texas) High School, there was a little bit more to this phone conversation. Lagway figured there would be something big going on when he saw Clemson’s coaching staff on the phone, along with Swinney.

“It was kind of surprising, but it was a blessing,” Lagway told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Tuesday night. “I was real happy. It’s always been a dream of mine to be offered by Coach Swinney now that I’ve had communication with Clemson. It was a dream of mine.”

Any time Clemson offers a quarterback, it’s a big deal.

The Tigers don’t hand out many offers at the quarterback position and Lagway was very aware of that.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s a big blessing because Coach Streeter had come by and saw me throw. I guess he liked what he seen and he pulled the trigger early. It’s a huge blessing.”

Lagway, who was last on Clemson’s campus at the beginning of April, will be back on Thursday, June 2, for another unofficial visit. He won’t throw at the Dabo Swinney Camp, as Brandon Streeter presumably saw what he needed to see out of Lagway when he stopped by Willis to watch him throw in person during the live evaluation period.

“I just can’t wait to get back up with the coaching staff, get to meet them more and get to see the educational side of the school,” Lagway said, “and really just dive deep into the school and see if I really want to go there. I just can’t wait to get back up there again.”

Lagway spent this past weekend out on the West Coast, as he worked out at the Steve Clarkson, ‘The QB Retreat,’ in Santa Monica and took unofficial visits to both UCLA and Southern Cal.

Right now, Lagway is focused on the schools that he has offers from right now and evaluating them. He’s not trying to look for offers anymore after he got the ones he was looking for in USC and Clemson.

Where does Clemson currently stand in Lagway’s recruitment?

“Definitely high,” he said. “It was high even before they offered. It’s definitely high on my list.”

Lagway currently ranks as the No. 4 quarterback and the nation’s No. 18 overall prospect regardless of postion in the 2024 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

— Photo for this article courtesy of DJ Lagway.