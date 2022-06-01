Clemson offers 5-star, nation’s top-ranked QB

It finally happened.

Clemson extended an offer Wednesday to a five-star prospect and the nation’s top-ranked quarterback. Providence Day School’s (Charlotte, N.C.) Jadyn Davis announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday afternoon.

After working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp Wednesday, Davis picked up the offer he had been waiting for.

TCI spoke with Davis at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta at Carrollton High School, back on Sunday, April 3. It was then that Davis recapped his latest visit to Clemson, which took place on Saturday, March 12. It was his first time back on campus, since he was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

“It was great,” Davis said, “just always talking to Coach (Brandon) Streeter. He didn’t leave my side one bit. I got to go there with my new high school head coach (Chad Grier). Me and D.J. (Uiagalelei) have a really good relationship, so seeing him again, just always building chemistry and connection with the guys and just building a relationship with the coaches.”

Davis had a pretty in-depth conversation with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney while he was back on campus. According to Davis, Swinney was just telling him about Clemson’s recruiting philosophy.

“I know they offered Sammy (Brown) in my class (2024), which is pretty rare, so that shows you how good of a player he is,” Davis said. “Just to come back for the summer, hang out and we’ll have some good news.”

Davis certainly had some good news to pass along Wednesday.

He’s now the second quarterback that Clemson has offered in this class.