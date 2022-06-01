Highly regarded Florida corner picks up Clemson offer

An elite cornerback from the Sunshine State picked up an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Carrollwood High School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin reported the offer on social media.

Feagin (6-0, 170) is ranked as high as the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

He made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Saturday, March 5.

“I really enjoyed it,” he told The Clemson Insider. “It was probably one of the best visits I had in a while.”

“It’s really the coaching staff, how they really treated me like family over there,” he added of what stood out to him from the visit. “And I really like the facility.”

While on campus, Feagin had the chance to spend time with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed as well as head coach Dabo Swinney.

Reed and Swinney made Feagin feel right at home while he was on campus.

“They were really cool, I really loved them,” he said. “It really felt like a family atmosphere over there.”

Among the 40-plus schools that have already extended offers to Feagin are Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Southern Cal and Notre Dame, to name some.

Feagin told TCI that an offer from the Tigers would put them at the top of his list.

“Everything stands out for Clemson right now – the coaching staff, facility,” he said. “Really just the atmosphere is really standing out. I love the fans. So, once I get an offer, they’ll most definitely be in the top five.”