Baseball

Is Clemson assistant a candidate for baseball job?

By June 1, 2022 8:25 am

As athletic director Graham Neff begins his search for Clemson’s next baseball coach, a veteran assistant is filling in on an interim basis. But could he be a candidate for the permanent job?

Bradley LeCroy has been assigned to hold down the fort following Monte Lee’s firing Tuesday, but Neff said he doesn’t anticipate considering LeCroy as a viable candidate.

“But I do proceed him to be an incredibly important part of a transition process here,” said Neff, who has also asked Brad Owens, the program’s director of operations, to help oversee the program until a hire is made. “He carried himself in that regard seven years ago. I’ve had time to meet with him and Brad (Tuesday) afternoon and charge them and ask them to help do that transitionally.

LeCroy, who interviewed for the job when Jack Leggett was fired following the 2015 season, has been a part of Clemson’s staff for two tenures spanning 15 years total. A former Clemson player who was a member of the Tigers’ 2000 College World Series team, LeCroy has spent the last 12 seasons at Clemson working with the hitters and infielders.

LeCroy has also served as recruiting coordinator since returning to Clemson following the 2010 season. He first coached on Leggett’s staff as a volunteer assistant from 2003-05.

Neff did not indicate whether or not LeCroy or pitching coach Andrew See would have an opportunity to remain on the next coach’s staff.

