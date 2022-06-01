National writer weighs in on quality of Clemson baseball job

News of Monte Lee’s firing as Clemson’s baseball coach naturally led to a pressing question: Who is going to replace him?

One national college baseball writer believes the job is highly attractive for any candidate. Kendall Rogers, writer and editor for D1Baseball.com, tweeted that Clemson is “a great job” because of its tradition, facilities and recruiting proximity to the metro-Atlanta area among other reasons.

Responding to a question he was asked on how he would rank the job nationally and within the ACC, Rogers also said “it checks every box.” He had just one concern about Clemson’s commitment to the sport.

“Clemson needs to play like it is a premier job,” Rogers said at the end of his tweet.

Clemson is in the process of hiring its third baseball coach since the end of the 2015 season when Jack Leggett was let go after 23 seasons at the helm. Lee spent seven seasons as the coach of the Tigers, who never advanced beyond the regional round of the NCAA Tournament during his tenure.