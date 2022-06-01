No. 1-ranked Palmetto State recruit picks up Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to the top-ranked prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2024 class.

Woodland High School (Dorchester, S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Kam Pringle announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday night.

Pringle (6-7, 315) is the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, which consider him the No. 2 offensive tackle nationally and No. 70 overall prospect in his class.

Clemson joins Ohio State, Georgia, South Carolina, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Florida State, NC State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State among others on Pringle’s offer list.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Pringle after his visit to Clemson in March, and he spoke then about what an offer from the Tigers would mean for him and his recruitment.

“Like I said before, they’d definitely be a top priority school, maybe a top three school,” Pringle said. “It’s definitely something I would consider.”