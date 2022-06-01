Standout Alabama DB receives Clemson offer

An elite cornerback from Alabama reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Clay-Chalkville High School (Pinson, Ala.) 2024 four-star Jaylen Mbakwe announced the offer from the Tigers via social media late Wednesday night.

Mbakwe (5-11, 170) is ranked as high as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Mbawke recently and asked him what a potential scholarship offer from the Tigers would mean.

“It would be great because they compete for national championships every year and they have a great reputation of sending DBs to the NFL,” he said.