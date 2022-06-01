Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 1, Morning Session

It’s that time of the year again.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Day 1 of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday, June 1. Here are our notes and observations from the morning session of Wednesday’s Swinney Camp:

— The group of quarterbacks that headlined Wednesday’s morning session was unparalleled. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C) five-star Jadyn Davis was obviously the main attraction, but other top quarterbacks impressed as well. In addition to Davis, Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) four-star Jake Merklinger, Columbus (Miami, Fla.) four-star Adrian Posse and Bellvue (Neb.) West three-star Daniel Kaelin were among the other top prospects in attendance.

— Other quarterbacks to make note of were two prospects in the class of 2025: Collins Hill’s (Suwanee, Ga.) TJ Wilcox and Houston County’s (Warner Robbins, Ga.) Antwann Hill.

— It should be noted that Davis doesn’t need to be out there. He’s the nation’s No. 1-ranked prospect and quarterback and Clemson has seen him throw in person countless times. It’s clear that he wants that offer and speaks to his character. There’s mutual interest there and Clemson could certainly still offer Davis, even after offering Willis (Texas) five-star DJ Lagway on Tuesday.

— The wide receivers were also an impressive group, highlighted by Powell (Tenn.) 2023 three-star Ayden Greene, Daniel (Central, S.C.) 2023 Jaylen Brown-Wallace, Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) 2024 four-star Channing Goodwin and Grimsley (N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor.

— Some tight ends that we’ve written about in the past definitely stood out. Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Ill.) 2024 four-star tight end Christian Bentancur and Benedictine (Richmond, Va.) 2024 three-star Luca Puccinelli are even bigger in person.

— There was one 2024 running back that we wanted to make note of in Stockbridge’s (Ga.) Jayden Scott. The fast-rising back was receiving a lot of attention from Clemson running backs coach CJ Spiller, as he worked out with the top group.

— There was definitely one offensive lineman that stood out among the rest in St. Edward’s (Lakewood, Ohio) 2024 four-star offensive tackle Ben Roebuck. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound lineman currently ranks as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the nation for the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

— We also caught Alpharetta (Ga.) 2023 offensive tackle Obadiah Obasuyi walking in. He certainly looks the part, standing at 6-foot-7, 275 pounds. Obasuyi currently holds offers from schools like East Carolina, N.C. State and Georgia Tech.

— An athlete that made the trip was Christ School (Arden, N.C.) 2023 four-star Zack Myers. He worked out during the morning session but was a spectator for the afternoon workout.

— We learned this afternoon that Clemson told Buford (Ga.) 2024 five-star athlete KJ Bolden, not to work out. We didn’t notice Bolden out there and he informed us that he wouldn’t be participating in today’s camp. Rather, he has a meeting scheduled with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney later, which could culminate in some good news coming Bolden’s way.

— It should be noted that Bolden, the nation’s top-ranked athlete in the class of 2024, being on campus Wednesday is a big deal. Bolden has several suitors who would’ve loved to get him on campus, but the fact he chose Clemson certainly speaks to how he feels about the program and his chances of earning an offer.