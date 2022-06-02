4-star Carolinas tight end announces Clemson offer after visit

A four-star tight end from the Tar Heel State in the 2024 class has added Clemson to his offer list.

Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic’s Jack Larsen announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Thursday evening after making an unoffcial visit during Thursday’s Swinney Camp.

The Clemson Insider last spoke with Larsen when he visited campus in March.

“I’m definitely gonna keep going back up there as much as I can and definitely go there in the summer and see what happens,” he said at the time.

Larsen — a 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore — ranks as the No. 2 tight end and the No. 47 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

