4-star Texas WR receives Clemson offer after Swinney Camp

A four-star wide receiver from the Lone Star State in the 2023 class has added Clemson to his offer list.

Rockwall (Texas) High School’s Noble Johnson announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Thursday evening after working out during Thursday’s Swinney Camp.

Johnson (6-2, 205) is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, and ranked as high as the No. 31 receiver and No. 207 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.

After an amazing conversation with @tigerheadcoach I am excited to receive an offer from Clemson! pic.twitter.com/sJwPHsgjAi — Noble “Deebo” Johnson (@NobleJohnson_3) June 2, 2022

