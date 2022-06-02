Clemson offer ‘truly a blessing’ for 4-star CB, Alabama legacy

When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class on Wednesday and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits, one of the first to report an offer from the Tigers was Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Feagin told The Clemson Insider on Wednesday, regarding receiving the offer. “That’s all I can say, it’s truly a blessing.”

The nation’s No. 51 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite, Feagin announced the offer from Clemson on Wednesday morning following a conversation with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

According to Feagin, Reed’s message to him when officially informing him of the offer was “really that they could use a player like me with the program.”

“I was really excited to hear that considering it’s, like, Clemson,” Feagin said. “They’ve been a big program for years now, and they’re just going to be better for years. So, it’s a blessing.”

Feagin traveled to Clemson on Wednesday and will work out a little bit with Reed at the Dabo Swinney Camp today.

This marks his second trip to Tiger Town, as Feagin was also on campus at Clemson for an unofficial visit in early March.

Feagin’s father, Michael, played defensive back at Alabama in the 1990s when Swinney was on the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff, and Feagin said his dad and Swinney have a “really good relationship.”

Feagin, who lists around 50 total offers, expects to drop his top 10 schools in early July and told TCI that the Tigers will “for sure” make the list.

“When I went for my first visit, it was a family atmosphere,” he said of what makes Clemson one of his top schools. “Coach Swinney, he coached my father when he was in college, and then some of my dad’s teammates coached for Clemson. So, it was just like a family atmosphere.”

Moving forward this month, Feagin is scheduled for trips to Alabama, Jackson State, LSU, North Carolina and Georgia, with most of those being visits and Alabama the lone camp.

As it stands now at this point in the process, Feagin feels four schools are recruiting him the hardest.

“Probably LSU, Alabama and Clemson so far, and Georgia,” he said.

