Elite Peach State safety scores Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to the top-ranked safety prospect in the 2024 class.
Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) four-star safety Mike Matthews announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Thursday morning.
Matthews (6-3, 180) is ranked as high as the No. 1 safety and the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports.
The Clemson Insider spoke with Matthews recently and asked him what a potential scholarship offer from the Tigers would mean.
“It would mean everything,” he said. “It would just add on to another reason why I work hard and keep my head down.”
AGTG. I am blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University🧡💜! @ClemsonFB @CoachConn @ParkviewFB @MrHorne20 @RecruitGeorgia @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @CoachBMiller35 @CoachGunterPV @JeremyO_Johnson @stephenmsmith11 @oalaribe @SWiltfong247 #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/kezrYwk1Ws
— mike matthews (@mike1matthews) June 2, 2022