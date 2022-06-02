Elite Peach State safety scores Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to the top-ranked safety prospect in the 2024 class.

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) four-star safety Mike Matthews announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Thursday morning.

Matthews (6-3, 180) is ranked as high as the No. 1 safety and the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Matthews recently and asked him what a potential scholarship offer from the Tigers would mean.

“It would mean everything,” he said. “It would just add on to another reason why I work hard and keep my head down.”