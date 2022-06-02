Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 2, Morning Session

It’s that time of the year again.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Day 2 of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday, June 2. Here are our notes and observations from the morning session of Thursday’s Swinney Camp:

— If there was any doubt that Greenville (S.C.) 2024 four-star WR Mazeo Bennett was a top target, a member of Clemson’s coaching staff and Clemson senior director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells came out to greet him, as he arrived Thursday.

— The same could be said for Webb School of Knoxville (Tenn.) 2024 four-star ATH Markeis Barrett and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 2024 four-star Brandon Winton. The same coach that greeted Bennett, greeted both Barrett and Winton, who are close friends and former teammates.

— We didn’t have a chance to watch St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star cornerback, Omilio Agard, during the individual drills, but we can tell you that there was a lot of attention surrounding his workout. Agard told us that he would be working out during the morning session and take a visit later this afternoon. It would be surprising if Agard didn’t leave campus today with an offer.

— When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class on Wednesday and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits, one of the first to report an offer from the Tigers was Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin. We can tell you that Feagin was in attendance during Thursday’s camp, but did not participate.

— Another defensive back that we noticed was Moody (Ala.) 2024 four-star A’mon Lane. While Lane is listed as a cornerback by multiple recruiting services, he was working out with the safeties this morning and received a lot of attention from co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn.

— Lane’s teammate, Moody (Ala.) 2023 three-star WR Davion Dozier was a name that we highlighted as a potential offer target. Dozier told us that he would be camping at Clemson Thursday, in hopes that he can earn that coveted offer. Standing at 6-foot-4, Dozier certainly looks the part. He’s a tall, lengthy receiver and a smooth route-runner.

— As we alluded to earlier, today was a big day for the receivers. Mazeo Bennett and IMG Academy’s Winston Watkins, the younger cousin of former Clemson standout, Sammy Watkins, were the main attractions. Winston, who is a Texas A&M commit, is as fast as advertised. All eyes were on the dynamic athlete, as his speed certainly stands out.

— Another receiver we watched was Chris Lawson, Jr. out of Columbia’s (S.C.) Ridge View High School. Lawson has multiple Power Five offers with N.C. State, Duke and West Virginia standing out. The hope is like Dozier, he can earn an offer due to his performance today. That remains to be seen, but interest from Tyler Grisham was enough to warrant Thursday’s camp visit.

— While the quarterbacks weren’t as talented as the group we saw Wednesday, there were a couple of names on the younger side that we were rather impressed with. Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Ala.) 2024 four-star Kamari McClellan and Carrolton’s (Ga.) Julian Lewis. While Lewis is a class of 2026 prospect, he sure can spin it. He already holds multiple Power Five offers from programs like Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State, and has yet to throw a pass at the high school level.

— One linebacker we were really impressed with was East Lincoln (Denver, N.C.) 2023 three-star Ben Cutter. His coverage skills were superb and from what we saw, he looks like an offer-worthy candidate. Whether that happens, obviously remains to be seen, but Cutter has built up a relationship with Wesley Goodwin and is almost certainly high up on Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach’s board.

— We liked what we saw out of Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 2025 offensive lineman Cortez Smith, who has the athleticism to play any position across the line. He’s quickly cementing himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2025.

