Top cornerback prospect earns Clemson offer after Swinney Camp

A standout defensive back picked up an offer from Clemson on Thursday after participating in the morning session of the Dabo Swinney Camp.

St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star cornerback Omillio Agard announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Thursday afternoon.

Agard (6-0, 173) is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, while 247Sports considers him the No. 7 corner and No. 75 overall prospect in the class.

Agard’s list of more than two dozen offers also includes schools such as Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.

Agard spoke with The Clemson Insider ahead of his visit to Clemson for the Swinney Camp and talked about what an offer from the Tigers would mean for him and his recruitment.

“That would be great and that would just show my worth to the team because I know Clemson, they don’t offer until going into your junior year,” Agard told TCI. “Their process is different and I really appreciate that process, because if you get that offer, it’s like you’ve been building a relationship and it’s very genuine and the coaches believe that you will be a big part of the team. So, to get that offer is amazing because it just shows how great of a person you are in and out. It just shows that they’re very genuine.”

After a great camp and great conversation with @CUCoachReed I am beyond blessed to say I have earned an Offer from the University of Clemson! I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Reed over the last year, Thank you! #Allin🐅 @SJPrep_Football @T_Roken pic.twitter.com/1LDstZ2lqG — Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) June 2, 2022