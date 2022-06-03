Pennsylvania TE gets Clemson offer on official visit

Clemson extended an offer Friday to a tight end target who is in Tiger Town for his official visit this weekend.

Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon announced the offer via social media Friday evening.

Dixon (6-5, 230) is the nation’s No. 24 tight end in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

In addition to Clemson, Dixon is planning on visiting Oregon, Cincinnati and Texas A&M.

Dixon included all three schools mentioned above in his top-10 list, which he dropped in early February. Those remaining seven programs are Pitt, Rutgers, Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

