Top prospects flocking to Tiger Town: Previewing Clemson's big official visit weekend

Clemson’s big official visit weekend is here.

A slew of Clemson’s top targets will be on campus for their official visits this weekend, as the Tigers play host to official visitors in June for the first time under head coach Dabo Swinney. It’s something they haven’t done in the past, and Swinney recently went in-depth on the change in their official visit policy, explaining that the only prospects being brought in for June official visits are ones who have already been on campus at Clemson in the past for unofficial visits.

TCI has confirmed that more than two dozen prospects in the 2023 class will be making their official visits to Clemson this weekend, including the Tigers’ four commitments.

The official visit weekend runs from today through Sunday, with a casino/game night, Clemson Scavenger Hunt and dinner at Swinney’s house among the highlights on the schedule over the course of the weekend.

As the Tigers get set for the big official visit weekend, The Clemson Insider breaks down the official visitors by position and gives a rundown of the names expected to be on campus this weekend:

Quarterback

Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) Christopher Vizzina (committed)

Vizzina committed to Clemson on April 12 over schools like Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia.

“It really came down to I went across the country, I went to so many different places and normally a guy from Alabama kind of stays South, doesn’t visit the North and I mean, I went everywhere,” Vizzina said. “And I just kept coming back to Clemson and I kept realizing there’s nowhere else like Clemson.

“I was sold on that. I’ve been building these relationships with the coaches forever now. I mean really a couple of years. It was really a no-brainer.”

He understands the significance of this weekend from a recruiting class standpoint and will certainly do his job as the vocal leader of this class. Vizzina is said to be having a good feeling about this weekend, which certainly bodes well for Clemson.

Running Back

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star RB Jeremiah Cobb

Cobb released his final four in late May, including Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Texas. This, of course, came after the 5-foot-11, 185-pound rising senior became one of the latest recipients of a Clemson offer on May 12.

“They’re pretty high up over most of these schools,” Cobb said. “It’s a really great program filled with great people.”

Cobb, a consensus four-star prospect, is considered by 247Sports to be the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 295 prospect in the nation for the class of 2023.

Wide Receivers

Lakeland (Fla.) four-star WR Tyler Williams, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, Mass.) four-star Ronan Hanafin, Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star WR Nathaniel Joseph (committed) and Rolesville (Raleigh, N.C.) four-star WR Noah Rogers

In early May, Williams dropped a top-10 featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Southern Cal and USF. The Tigers extended a scholarship offer to Williams on Jan. 29, when he visited for the program’s elite junior day. Williams told TCI after he got offered that he would be put in a “great position” if he were to go to Clemson.

Hanafin earned an offer from the Tigers after he made an unofficial visit on March 31. Speaking recently with TCI, Hanafin indicated that the Tigers have had made him a priority and he’s in constant contact with both Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

Joseph, a four-star prospect from Edison High School in Miami, Fla., became the first commit in Clemson’s 2023 class when he announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Sept. 10, 2021.

Rogers dropped a top-five last month featuring Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State, North Carolina and N.C. State. The Tigers extended a scholarship offer to Rogers on Jan. 12. Rogers (6-2, 180) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of North Carolina for the 2023 class by all the major recruiting services. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 59 overall prospect in his class.

Tight Ends

First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) three-star TE Olsen Patt Henry and Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star TE Markus Dixon

Henry, who picked up an offer from the Tigers earlier last month, dropped a top schools list featuring Clemson, Minnesota, Duke, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Henry, who lists close to 20 total offers, mentioned Rutgers, West Virginia, Alabama, Louisville and Oklahoma as the schools recruiting him the hardest at the time he spoke with TCI.

The Tigers have not yet offered Dixon, who is considered by both Rivals and 247Sports to be the nation’s No. 27-ranked tight end in the 2023 class. In addition to Clemson, Dixon is planning on visiting Oregon, Cincinnati and Texas A&M. Dixon included all three schools mentioned above in his top-10 list, which he dropped in early February. Those remaining seven programs are Pitt, Rutgers, Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Offensive Linemen

Odessa (Texas) Permian four-star IOL Harris Sewell, Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain three-star IOL Connor Lew, Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star OT Markee Anderson, Mcdonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian four-star OT Zechariah Owens, Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star OT Ian Reed

In April, Sewell dropped a top-five featuring Clemson along with Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama. The Tigers extended a scholarship offer to Sewell on Nov. 1, just a couple of days after he was in attendance as an unofficial visitor for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State. He also visited Clemson last July. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class by both ESPN (No. 65) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 76).

Lew released his final four in late May, including Clemson, Auburn, Georgia and Miami, and announced that he would be taking official visits to all four of those schools in June. The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder was a first-team All-State performer last season and lists around two dozen scholarship offers, including offers from schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

In addition to Clemson, Anderson has also set official visits to North Carolina (June 8-10), LSU (June 17-19) and South Carolina (June 24-26). Those three schools, along with Clemson, comprise the top-four schools list that Anderson released on April 30. The 6-6, 303-pounder has made numerous trips to Tiger Town since receiving an offer from Clemson back in September 2021.

Owens, who was most recently on campus to watch Clemson’s first scrimmage of the spring at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, March 30, indicated to TCI after making visits to Clemson and Florida State this spring that the two schools were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in his recruitment. Owens, ranked as the nation’s No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 66 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, received an offer from Clemson while on campus for Clemson’s Elite Visit Day in early March.

Reed has been on Clemson’s campus once before, when he made an unofficial visit in conjunction with the April 9 spring game and picked up an offer from the Tigers. The nation’s No. 22 offensive tackle in the 2023 class per 247Sports, Reed has also set official visits to Wisconsin (June 10-12), Oklahoma State (June 14-16) and Texas (June 24-26), while he will make an unofficial visit to Alabama from June 17-19. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder is planning to make his commitment in mid-August, right before the start of his senior season.

Defensive Linemen

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star Peter Woods, Rome (Ga.) four-star Stephiylan Green, Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee four-star T.J. Searcy, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star A.J. Hoffler, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star Hunter Osborne, Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk, Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Darron Reed

Woods (6-4, 265) is rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, while the composite rankings tab him as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 27 overall prospect in his class. In late March, Woods announced a final-four-schools list featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma. Jackson State recently offered Woods, and he is legitimately considering that school as well. The Tigers extended an offer to Woods back on June 1, 2021, and he most recently visited Clemson this past January for the Tigers’ elite junior day. Woods also made a couple of visits to Clemson last season for the Boston College and Florida State games in October.

Green is ranked as high as the No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 188 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals. In late April, he announced a top six comprised of Clemson, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder made an unofficial visit to Clemson in early March. The Tigers have not yet offered.

Searcy (6-5, 250) thoroughly enjoyed his first visit to Clemson’s campus on March 5, when he collected an offer from the Tigers. “It feels amazing to have an offer from Clemson because of how good of a program they are,” he told TCI after the visit. A good run-stopper, who uses his length and size to his advantage, Searcy is the No. 185 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Hoffler (6-5, 245), who also picked up an offer from Clemson during his March 5 visit, returned to Tiger Town last month. While Ohio State was once the leader in the clubhouse, Hoffler indicated to TCI recently that Clemson has since closed that perceived gap going into this weekend’s official visit. “I think Clemson has done a really good job, as far as recruiting me,” Hoffler said. “I would say that they have closed the gap.”

Osborne (6-3, 250) released his final six schools on May 13, including Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Texas, LSU and Tennessee on his shortlist. He likewise visited Clemson on March 5 and came away from the visit blown away by everything Clemson had to offer. The Tigers extended an offer to Osborne, who lists more than four dozen total offers, during the visit.

Faulk received an offer from Clemson in January and then attended the Tigers’ elite junior day later that month. The 6-foot-6, 248-pounder is ranked as high as the No. 5 weakside defensive end and No. 92 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals. His offer list includes Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee and many others.

Last month, Reed (6-4, 270) released a list of his top schools which included Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M. While Clemson did not appear in his top group, Reed confirmed to TCI that Clemson is still in the running for him, as he said the Tigers were accidentally left off the top-schools graphic.

“It was just an accident we didn’t put them on the edit,” Reed explained. “I talked to Coach about that, and we’re still locked in the 3rd through the 5th for the official.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” he added of the official visit. “I’m very excited for it.”

Reed was also on campus at Clemson earlier this year for the program’s elite junior day Jan. 29.

Edge Rushers

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s four-star David Ojiegbe (committed) and Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star Colton Vasek

Following his visit to Clemson for the April 9 spring game, Ojiegbe committed to the Tigers on April 27, choosing them over schools like Maryland, Miami, Michigan and North Carolina.

Ojiegbe — the No. 20 edge defender and No. 167 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports — felt very good about Clemson after he visited for the program’s second junior day of the year on March 5, when he received his Clemson offer, and explained to TCI why he chose the Tigers.

“Faith, family and football,” Ojiegbe said, “and the family vibes I’ve already felt them…They’re gonna make me a better man and a better football player. They’re gonna develop me in everything, every aspect of life at the next level, whether that’s going to the league or into the workforce.”

Vasek — a former teammate of Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik — was on Clemson’s campus on March 14 for an unofficial visit and subsequently left town with a scholarship offer in hand.

“It was absolutely…I loved it up there,” Vasek told TCI. “It impressed me a ton, just seeing the campus, the facilities, meeting all the coaches and seeing what Clemson really had to offer. I really loved my time up there.”

“I would go as far as saying that this is probably my favorite visit I’ve been on out of all the schools I’ve visited so far,” he added.

On Thursday, Vasek released a top five featuring Clemson along with Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech.

The rising senior is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, the latter of which ranks him as the No. 27 edge rusher and No. 284 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Linebackers

Fairfax (Va.) four-star LB Tony Rojas, Demark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star LB Dee Crayton, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star LB Jamal Anderson and Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star LB Lewis Carter

Rojas earned an offer from Clemson when he first visited for the program’s junior day on March 5 and returned in April for a spring practice visit. In April, he dropped a final four that featured Clemson, Georgia, Penn State and Miami. Rojas (6-3, 200) is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 12 outside linebacker and No. 210 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.

Crayton earned an offer from the Tigers back in February and has since maintained that Clemson is a top school in his recruitment. That rang true when he included Clemson in a top schools list that also featured Auburn, Mizzou, Penn State and UCF.

“Definitely, something that comes right to mind is my relationship with Coach Wes (Goodwin),” Crayton told TCI when asked why he included Clemson among his top schools. “He actually came to my practice. He’s always just recruiting me hard. We talk every day — he makes sure he calls me and we chat it up whether it’s for five minutes or 15 — we’re always just talking.

“Just being able to see myself in the defense and my head coach (Mike Palmieri) actually coached Trenton (Simpson),” Crayton continued. “He’s kind of aligned with Clemson in coaching linebackers. (Coach Goodwin) is coaching Trenton now, so that’s pretty cool seeing him develop and that possibly being me.”

Rivals considers Crayton to be the No. 9 linebacker and the nation’s No. 130 overall prospect in the class of 2023.

Anderson (6-4, 200) is the son of former Utah and Atlanta Falcons All-Pro running back Jamal Anderson, Sr. The younger Anderson received an offer from Clemson while on campus on March 12. He is ranked as high as the No. 10 outside linebacker and No. 123 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN.

Clemson offered Carter back in December 2021 when Brent Venables was still the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Carter (6-0, 205) is ranked as high as the No. 116 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 8 linebacker in the country for his class.

Cornerbacks

American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) four-star CB Damari Brown and St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star CB Branden Strozier (committed)

Clemson offered Brown back in January. He dropped his final six schools on Thursday, featuring Clemson, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida State.

Strozier committed to the Tigers on May 20, choosing Clemson over Alabama and Tennessee.

It all came down to the fact of what school is gonna help bring me the best version of myself, whether it’s on the field or off the field,” Strozier said. “I felt like Clemson was the best fit for me and that I’ll be able to thrive in their program.”

What was it about Clemson’s recruiting pitch that resonated with Strozier the most?

“Really just the coaching stability there,” he said. “You know people say, ‘Don’t go to school because of the coach,’ but you have to choose a school with the right coach that’s going to be able to develop you. And at Clemson, their coaching staff doesn’t change a whole lot. So, being able to have a stable coaching staff is just really great.”

Safeties

Summer High (Riverview, Fla.) three-star ATH Kylen Webb and Crisp County (Cordele, Ga.) three-star S Ahmad Brown

Clemson offered Webb after he made an unofficial visit to campus on March 17. Webb told TCI recently that he is currently enjoying the recruitment process and plans to make a decision before the fall. He made sure to reiterate that Clemson is one of the top schools in his recruitment. In addition to Clemson, Webb mentioned UCF and Florida State as the schools recruiting him the hardest at the moment.

Brown picked up an offer from Clemson back in April. Brown later visited and told us that Clemson is at the top of his standings in his recruitment.

