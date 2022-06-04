Saturday night update on Clemson's big official visit weekend

With Clemson’s big official visit weekend in full swing, The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along some of what we have gathered, as of Saturday night, from what is a huge recruiting weekend in Tiger Town.

TCI has confirmed that the Tigers are playing host to a total of 31 official visitors in the 2023 class, with Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton three-star safety Robert Billings making it to campus in addition to the other 30 prospects that we wrote about in our Friday official visit weekend preview.

As TCI reported last month, Billings was unsure whether he would be able to attend the official visit weekend, but he indeed ended up making the trip after naming Clemson among his top schools last month, along with Oregon, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Duke, North Carolina, Michigan and Florida State.

“Just based off me and Coach Conn’s relationship alone, I feel comfortable with what he’s been telling me and the visions he has,” Billings said of Clemson safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn, in an interview with TCI last month explaining why the Tigers are in his top group.

“He can coach better when I move to the next level. I just felt comfortable when I went there on my visit. It just felt like family up there, like a family vibe, even though they preach that a lot. I just feel comfortable, even after football, I could maybe get a job on the staff later in life. I feel like they would set me up perfectly for life.”

Entering the weekend, only two of the official visitors did not hold an offer from Clemson. That number dropped to one Friday evening, when Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon announced an offer from the Tigers via social media.

That leaves Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green as the lone official visitor that has yet to publicly report an offer from Clemson as of the time this article was published, though we would not be surprised if he leaves campus at the end of the weekend with an offer from the Tigers in tow.

The returns we’ve gotten from the official visit weekend so far have been positive. From everything we’ve gathered in speaking with various sources, we can tell you the weekend has been a hit with the recruits and everyone seems to be enjoying their time on campus as you’d expect.

We can tell you that one uncommitted prospect, who has Clemson in his final five, told TCI that his official visit has been “great.” This is the first official visit he will be taking and the Tigers, who hold a high place in his recruitment, have made a great impression to kick things off.

Another uncommitted prospect, who many believe will be committing to another Power Five School in the near future, told TCI that his official visit has been “amazing.” Clemson was at one point a leader in this prospect’s recruitment. The Tigers will look to, hopefully, close the gap this weekend.

Following the arrival of the visitors Friday afternoon, a couple of the highlights of the weekend festivities have included a casino/game night at the Snow Family Complex on Friday night and a Clemson Scavenger Hunt on Saturday morning.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is getting to work his magic again this weekend. The prospects are having dinner at Swinney’s house tonight, and as is always the case, we expect the Tigers’ five-star recruiter — Swinney’s wife, Kathleen — to hit it off with the recruits and their families while hosting them at the Swinney home.

The Tigers are rolling out the orange carpet for the official visitors and really trying to make a move with Clemson’s 2023 class, which came into the weekend with four commitments — all of whom are among the visitors and putting their recruiting caps on as they make an effort to help the Tigers add more top talent to the class.

Clemson’s official visit weekend will conclude Sunday afternoon following the customary visit photoshoot and lunch. Stay tuned to TCI for more returns and reactions from the visitors once the weekend wraps up.