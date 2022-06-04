The Newcomer Files: Robert Gunn III

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Keith Adams Jr., T.J. Dudley and Sherrod Covil Jr. Next up is Robert Gunn III.

Position: Kicker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Pinellas Park (Florida) High

Early enrollee? Yes

The skinny: One of two specialists in Clemson’s 2022 signing class, Gunn possesses a powerful leg that plenty of schools around the country pursued before he ultimately chose Dabo Swinney’s program. Gunn, who made a 57-yard field goal in high school, was ranked the nation’s No. 8 kicking prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He handled kicking and punting duties in high school but was recruited as a kicker by the Tigers.

Gunn didn’t get a chance to participate much this spring. He was largely a spectator as he continues to work his way back to full strength after tearing the ACL in his kicking leg during his final high school season. He’s also joining a position group that includes one of the ACC’s best placekickers in veteran B.T. Potter, so contributing as a true freshman this fall was going to be a longshot for Gunn from the start barring injury. But a healthy Gunn could very well be the heir apparent to Potter, who’s entering his fifth and final season with the Tigers.