Tigers in top group for highly touted Louisiana safety

A top defensive back prospect from the Bayou State included Clemson in his top schools list Saturday night.

Westgate High School (New Iberia, La.) four-star safety Derek Williams Jr. announced a top eight featuring Clemson along with Miami, LSU, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Williams (6-2, 185) is the No. 2 safety and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to him in late May.

Williams is committed to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.