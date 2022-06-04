Watch: Wilkins experiences a day in the life of a firefighter

Watch: Wilkins experiences a day in the life of a firefighter

Football

Watch: Wilkins experiences a day in the life of a firefighter

By June 4, 2022 2:14 pm

By |

Former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins recently had the chance to experience a day in the life of a firefighter.

Wilkins, along with one of his Dolphins teammates, offensive lineman Michael Deiter, joined the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on one of their days off during OTAs. They got the full experience of what it’s like to be a firefighter and had the opportunity to train like firefighters for the day.

You can check it out on the most recent episode of the Dolphins’ show, “Fish Out of Water,” which the team shared on its YouTube channel:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer (…)

8hr

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home