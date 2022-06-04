Watch: Wilkins experiences a day in the life of a firefighter

Former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins recently had the chance to experience a day in the life of a firefighter.

Wilkins, along with one of his Dolphins teammates, offensive lineman Michael Deiter, joined the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on one of their days off during OTAs. They got the full experience of what it’s like to be a firefighter and had the opportunity to train like firefighters for the day.

You can check it out on the most recent episode of the Dolphins’ show, “Fish Out of Water,” which the team shared on its YouTube channel:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.