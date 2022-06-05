Clemson in final group for newly offered receiver

After receiving an offer after he participated in the afternoon session of Thursday’s Dabo Swinney Camp, Rockwall (TX.) 2023 four-star wide receiver released his final five schools, including Clemson.

The Tigers are featured, along with Ole Miss, Tennessee, Louisville and Arkansas.

Johnson (6-2, 205) is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, and ranked as high as the No. 31 receiver and No. 207 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.

