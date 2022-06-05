This NFL writer says it’s time to hop on the Trevor Lawrence bandwagon.

Adam Schein, who has been a columnist for NFL.com since 2012, recently published a “Schein Nine” list of NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2022, naming players, coaches and teams he thinks you should believe in for the upcoming season.

Lawrence is No. 2 on the list, as the former Clemson star quarterback and 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick gets ready for his second campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars — under the guidance of a new staff led by new head coach Doug Pederson, who of course was hired in February to replace the departed Urban Meyer after Meyer was fired in December following a tumultuous 13-game tenure filled with no shortage of drama on and off the field. Here’s what Schein wrote about why people should hop on the Lawrence bandwagon this season:

At this time last year, Lawrence was thought to be The Next Big Thing. Then Urban Meyer suffocated the entire Jacksonville organization, simultaneously ruining the ultra-talented quarterback’s rookie campaign. Well … Ding-dong, the witch is dead! In the wake of Meyer’s 13-game debacle, enter Doug Pederson. The former Eagles head man brings positivity, a proven track record of quarterback development and savvy play-calling chops. Oh, and a Super Bowl ring. Lawrence was billed as the next coming of John Elway and Andrew Luck — a dreamy, can’t-miss prospect at the game’s most important position. And I still believe it. Throw Year 1 out the window. Heading into Year 2, the Jags built up the offense around Lawrence in free agency. Not to mention, Lawrence actually gets to take the field once again with Travis Etienne, Jacksonville’s other Clemson first-rounder who missed the entire 2021 season with a Lisfranc injury. Lawrence is special, and he’ll remind everyone of this in 2022. Although Lawrence experienced his share of struggles as a rookie – he finished last season with a 59.6-percent completion percentage for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with 17 interceptions – he also flashed his potential at times during his first NFL season, including in Jacksonville’s regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts when he went 23-of-32 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while leading the Jaguars to a 26-11 win. Schein isn’t the only believer in Lawrence ahead of the upcoming campaign. Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks sees Lawrence as the NFL’s most intriguing second-year signal-caller due to the potential leap he could make in 2022.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

