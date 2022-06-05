Swinney Camp an ‘eye-opener’ for impressive Georgia DB

Camping at Clemson was a personal confidence booster for Khalil Barnes, a fast-rising three-star defensive back out of Bogart’s (Ga.) North Oconee High School.

Barnes — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising senior — proved to himself at Thursday’s Dabo Swinney Camp that he was worthy of a Clemson offer, though he returned home without one.

That doesn’t mean a Clemson scholarship offer isn’t coming his way soon, though.

“It was a personal eye-opener for me,” Barnes told The Clemson Insider. “I know the coaches that were there on (Thursday), they were really impressed. They saw me on film, they saw what I did, but for them to see me work in person and move how I move, cover how I cover and everything, I know they were impressed. It was a productive day.”

Barnes worked out during Thursday’s morning session but did not participate in the Swinney Camp that afternoon. Instead, he spectated and talked at length with Clemson senior safety Jalyn Phillips. Conn told him that he did not need to work out during the afternoon portion of events and that they would have an in-depth conversation afterward.

“They didn’t offer, but I had a really good talk with Coach Conn,” Barnes said. “They are kind of waiting to see what happens this weekend if anyone commits. He told me I should know as early as next week or as late as the end of the month if they’re going to do it.

“It’s a business and I can’t be mad at that. I’m honestly really happy with that because (Coach) Conn told me to my face that I can easily play football at Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and all the big places. He also told me I was the best coverage DB they have had at camp all week.”

Conn was honest and upfront with Barnes and his father. According to Barnes, at the end of that whole conversation, Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach said that he would totally understand if they both hated him and Clemson, after having not pulled the trigger on an offer Thursday.

Barnes got into the car and the first thing he told his dad is that Clemson was still a top-five school for him, even without that offer.

“I know a lot of coaches that have offered wouldn’t have had the guts to tell me what he just said in that room and looked me in my eyes and told me,” Barnes said. “He wasn’t even telling me that it’s not gonna come…He thinks I can play at Clemson, Bama, Georgia and all these other schools.”

Conn told Barnes that if he gets those other offers, he doesn’t want him to wait for him because it’s Clemson. At the end of the day, Khalil Barnes has to do what’s best for Khalil Barnes.

According to Barnes, Clemson invited him to be a part of the program’s official visit weekend from June 3-5. While Barnes was flattered, he said that he wouldn’t have felt right taking an official visit to a school that he doesn’t have an offer from yet.

Instead, Barnes came out there on Thursday to prove that his film doesn’t lie.

“My workout videos show that I’m fast, I’m a quick guy with good hips, can cover and got good ball skills,” he said. “I just kind of showed them everything (Thursday) and them telling me I could take the afternoon session off and just kind of get off my feet, it proved to me that I proved to them that I can play.”

All in all, Barnes is expecting an offer in the coming weeks.

Another reason why Clemson didn’t offer Barnes, is the Tigers want to see how this weekend plays out. Conn didn’t want to offer Barnes without that offer being committable. When Conn offers Barnes, he wants the Peach State defensive back to be able to call him back five minutes later with his commitment.

“He doesn’t want there to be any exceptions,” Barnes explained.

Clemson has two guys ahead of Barnes on its board right now. Once those two guys make their decisions, Barnes expects to be getting a call.

Right now, Barnes has an official visit set to Purdue for next week. He’s talked about setting up other ones, but this is the only one he has locked in at this moment in time.