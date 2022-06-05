Tigers 'still up there' for 4-star Georgia DL after official visit

Carver High School (Columbus, Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed took his first official visit to Clemson this weekend and came away impressed after the trip to Tiger Town.

Reed enjoyed his time during the Tigers’ big official visit weekend, as did his family, and he spoke with The Clemson Insider about his experience after the visit wrapped up Sunday.

What stood out the most to you about the Clemson official visit?

Reed: “The coaches, talking with (defensive tackles) coach (Nick) Eason. … Just having a great conversation about football, and how real he is.”

What was the highlight of the official visit?

Reed: “Going to Coach (Dabo) Swinney’s house, seeing him out there hooping.”

Who came with you on the visit?

Reed: “My dad and my brother and my auntie.”

How did your family enjoy it?

Reed: “They enjoyed it also.”

Who was your player host, and what was it like spending time with him?

Reed: “(Redshirt senior defensive end) Justin Mascoll, and it was awesome. We chilled. He told me how good Clemson was and all that.”

What was the overall message from the coaches to you during the visit?

Reed: “They were happy I was there.”

Where does Clemson stand with you after the official visit weekend?

Reed: “They’re still up there for me.”

Reed, who received an offer from Clemson in early January, is considered a four-star prospect by all the major recruiting services. He is the No. 26 strongside defensive end in the 2023 class according to Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite tabs him as the nation’s No. 209 overall prospect in his class regardless of position.

Finished my first official visit i had a great time at clemson 🐅🧡🤍 — Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) June 5, 2022

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.