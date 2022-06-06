4-star Clemson DE target 'really impressed' with official visit

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler took his first official visit to Clemson this weekend and came away impressed with everything the Tigers had to offer.

Clemson isn’t an unfamiliar place to Hoffler, who has made multiple trips to Tiger Town. Speaking with The Clemson Insider regarding his official visit experience, Hoffler felt like the entire weekend was perfectly executed.

“It was good,” Hoffler told TCI in a phone interview Sunday. “I had a great time. I was surprised by a couple of things. I saw everything that I expected to see and then some other things. I was really impressed with the visit overall.”

We asked Hoffler to expound on what exactly surprised him and he indicated that it more so had to do with the photoshoot and as well as spending time with current players on Clemson’s roster. Hoffler said that the plan was for the 31 official visitors to hang out with some of the players for one day, but it wound up being two instead.

The highlight of Hoffler’s official visit experience was getting to spend time with the players and he got to see how they are on a day-to-day basis and what they’re like as people. He also got to know some other recruits that he’s been on visits with before, but this past weekend he was finally able to connect with some of them. All in all, Hoffler made a lot of new friends on the team and recruits.

“It was just a great time overall,” Hoffler said.

Hoffler got along with all of Clemson’s defensive linemen, but it was Myles Murphy, who served as his player host for the weekend.

“He’s kind of like me, laid back, doesn’t talk too much,” Hoffler said of Clemson’s junior defensive end. “He was being honest about everything. He had all the offers and stuff too, he was telling me why he chose Clemson.”

Those were the high points for Hoffler, as he’s been to Clemson a handful of times this year already. This time around, he was accompanied by both of his parents, as well as his grandparents.

“That was my grandparents’ first time there and they loved it,” Hoffler said. “My mom and dad had already been there, so it just reassured how they felt about it. I think everyone all-around really enjoyed the visit.”

Now that Hoffler has had an evening to digest, where would he say Clemson stands in his recruitment, especially after this past weekend’s events?

“I would say it’s about the same,” he said. “I think they were probably already at the top. I don’t think they could’ve gone much higher per se, but they definitely did a great job. I was really impressed with the visit.”

Hoffler figures to have an eventual decision made in either a month or two. After Clemson, he’ll be officially visiting the University of North Carolina from June 24-26. He also plans to make Ohio State one of his official visits as well, though, nothing has been set up at the moment.

According to Hoffler, the message from Clemson’s coaching staff this weekend was simple. They want him to take his time and not rush a decision. All in all, he’s a top player on their board and a priority for the Tigers in the 2023 recruiting class.

