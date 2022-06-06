Brother of former Clemson standout commits to the Tigers

The Clemson football program has picked up a commitment from the brother of another former Tigers standout.

Class of 2023 cornerback Avieon Terrell from Atlanta’s Westlake High School announced his commitment to Dabo Swinney’s program Monday via social media.

Terrell, a composite four-star, who Rivals considers to be the No. 16 cornerback and the nation’s No. 107 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2023, chose Clemson over schools like Michigan State, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Aveion, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback, A.J. Terrell. Clemson offered the younger Terrell brother back in April. 29, 2020, and he’s made countless trips to The Valley ever since.

He was last on Clemson on Wednesday, June 1, which seemingly sealed the deal on Monday’s commitment. Avieon spoke at length with Clemson’s head coach, who also had an extensive conversation with his parents as well.

The conversation seemed promising at the time and wound up being a good omen for Monday’s announcement.

Clemson was always the team to beat in Avieon’s recruitment, especially with how AJ flourished under the tutelage of cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

We last spoke with Avieon after he attended Clemson’s Elite Junior Day at the end of January and he relayed what Reed’s message was to him at the time.

“He was just saying that it’s all love, even if I go somewhere else it’s all love,” Avieon said. “But, Clemson’s definitely at the top one of my schools and he was just saying how he could use me in their defense.”

While Aveion didn’t attend Clemson’s official visit weekend, he becomes the fifth member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe and St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier.

Reed can now configure how he’ll use both the younger Terrell brother and Strozier in Clemson’s future defense.