Major Clemson target, legacy recruit set to make commitment this afternoon

A major Clemson target is set to announce his commitment at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) 2023 four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell is set to announce his college decision at 1:00 p.m. Monday, he announced via social media. Terrell, who is coming off a visit to Tiger Town on Wednesday, June 1, will be deciding between Clemson, Michigan State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Auburn.

At this time, The Clemson Insider has gathered enough information to make our sunny forecast for Terrell, who of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback, A.J. Terrell.

As we pointed out last week, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spent a lot of time with Avieon Wednesday. While he didn’t participate in the camp, nor did he attend this past weekend’s official visit, Avieon is quite familiar with what the program has to offer and has been a priority prospect for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class.

Clemson offered the younger Terrell brother back on April. 29, 2020, and he’s made countless trips to The Valley ever since.

The Tigers have seemingly been the leader in the clubhouse for Avieon’s recruitment since that fateful day. Over two years later, we now anticipate Avieon (5-11, 180) to join St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback commit Branden Strozier in Mike Reed’s room.

We last spoke with Avieon after he attended Clemson’s Elite Junior Day at the end of January and he relayed what Clemson’s cornerbacks coach’s message was to him at the time.

“He was just saying that it’s all love, even if I go somewhere else it’s all love,” Avieon said. “But, Clemson’s definitely at the top one of my schools and he was just saying how he could use me in their defense.”

Based on our projection, Reed won’t have to worry about Avieon going elsewhere now.

I will be committing Today @ 1 Stay Tuned in👀🏁 — Avieon (@nationwide_av) June 6, 2022

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.