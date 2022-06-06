Talented Peach State QB ‘really loved’ Swinney Camp experience

One talented young signal-caller who traveled to Clemson to participate in the first day of the Dabo Swinney Camp last Wednesday, June 1, was Collins Hill High School (Suwanee, Ga.) quarterback TJ Wilcox.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound rising sophomore in the class of 2025 came away impressed after the camp visit experience.

“I really loved the camp. It was very engaging,” Wilcox told The Clemson Insider. “The highlight for me was talking to the coaches and touring the (football) facility.”

Speaking of the coaches, Wilcox enjoyed working with quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, and although Wilcox didn’t have an opportunity to speak individually with Swinney, Clemson’s head coach nonetheless made a good impression on Wilcox as well.

“I feel like Coach (Streeter) is a genuine person. He was talking to all QBs in my group while engaging and coaching them. He really knows a lot about the QB position,” Wilcox said. “I did not get a chance to talk (to Swinney) but my impression of him from him talking is that he’s a very wise man with a lot of knowledge of the game and life.”

Wilcox feels good about his Swinney Camp showing and got beneficial feedback and tips from Streeter that he could take with him to help him improve as a quarterback heading into his upcoming campaign.

“I feel like I had a solid performance. It was good to get coached up,” he said. “Coach Streeter gave me some good advice on some things to make my game stronger.”

Last Wednesday marked Wilcox’s third time on Clemson’s campus, as he also took part in the Swinney Camp last summer and visited this spring, so he has gotten a good firsthand understanding of what Swinney’s program has to offer prospects such as himself.

“The program is very nice,” Wilcox said. “I love how involved they are with their recruits, and players. They really focus on building you as a player and man, and that’s really important.”

Along with Clemson, other schools showing interest in Wilcox right now, he said, are Oklahoma, Florida State, Notre Dame, Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Duke.

A future offer from Clemson would obviously be big for Wilcox, especially considering the caliber of Peach State quarterbacks that have come through the program in the past, namely guys like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

“It would mean a lot to get offered by Clemson because they have produced great quarterbacks, especially from Georgia,” he said, “and it’s a really great program that focuses on building the whole player.”

Wilcox has also camped at Georgia, Notre Dame, Louisville and North Carolina over the past few days and will be at Florida State for a camp this month as well. Streeter invited him back to Clemson for a game this season, so he plans to return to Tiger Town in the fall.

