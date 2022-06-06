Wilkins says he's 'not even scratching the surface' of his potential

Christian Wilkins is coming off a career NFL campaign in 2021, but the former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman believes he’s only going to get better from there.

Wilkins met with the media following a recent organized team activity practice and told reporters that he’s “not even scratching the surface” of what he sees as his potential despite the fact that he posted 89 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits last season – all career highs for him.

“I felt like I definitely improved last season,” Wilkins said. “But I’m not even scratching the surface of where I think I can be. So, I try to make it a conscious effort each and every day to come in and get better at something. Like, I have a ‘focus of the day’ pretty much, and I try to lock in on that and be dominant at that for that day, and eventually as you get more reps, you focus on that more times, you’re going to get better at those things in those areas. So, that’s just my mindset every day.”

“I’m always going to try to improve on something,” he added.

In late April, the Dolphins decided to pick up the fifth-year option on Wilkins, guaranteeing him a salary of $10.753 million for the 2023 season.

The 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Wilkins — who has played in 47 games while making 43 starts during his three-year NFL career (2019-2021) — has 192 tackles (17 for loss), eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries to go with two catches for two touchdowns on offense.

You can watch Wilkins’ recent interview with reporters below, from the Dolphins’ official YouTube channel:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

