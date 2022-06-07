4-star Massachusetts athlete 'could definitely' see himself in Clemson following official visit

Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin took his first official visit to Clemson this weekend and came away impressed after the trip to Tiger Town.

Hanafin enjoyed his time during the Tigers’ big official visit weekend, as did his family, and he spoke with The Clemson Insider about his experience after the visit wrapped up Sunday.

What stood out the most to you about the Clemson official visit?

Hanafin: “I loved it, plain and simple! I could definitely see myself in this environment with these great people.”

What was the highlight of the official visit?

Hanafin: “It’s the tightest family I have seen anywhere. All-in is a good way to describe it. The coaches, the players, their families — everyone is all in.”

Who came with you on the visit?

Hanafin: “My parents and all my brothers came with me. They’re very important to me and I’ll be leaning on them to help me make my decision.”

How did your family enjoy it?

Hanafin: “They loved it too. Everyone made us feel like part of the Clemson family.”

Who was your player host, and what was it like spending time with him?

Hanafin: “(Freshman quarterback) Cade Klubnik was a great host. I’ve known Cade for a while now and we have become good friends. Can’t say enough good things about him. He’s a great QB and an even better person. He bleeds Clemson Orange for sure.”

What was the overall message from the coaches to you during the visit?

Hanafin: “They see me at the outside receiver spot with the versatility to play down inside as well. It was humbling to hear that they see me as exactly the type of player and person they are looking for.”

Did you hear of any players committing?

Hanafin: “It was great to be around other top recruits as well. I’ve gotten to know some guys during this process – guys like Chris Vizzina, Ray Ray Joseph, Hunter Osborne, Peter Woods and Harris Sewell. There were a lot of great players and people there this weekend. It’s always good to be around top-notch people.”

Hanafin, who received an offer from Clemson in late March, is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals, who tabs him as the No. 41 athlete and the No. 5 prospect in the state of Massachusetts in the class of 2023.