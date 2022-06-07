Clemson Student-Athletes Record 3.20 GPA in the Spring

Clemson Student-Athletes Record 3.20 GPA in the Spring

Baseball

Clemson Student-Athletes Record 3.20 GPA in the Spring

By June 7, 2022 4:09 pm

By |

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University student-athletes earned a 3.20 cumulative GPA in the Spring 2022 semester, the eighth consecutive semester greater than 3.0, and the second-highest on record. This is the first semester in which the cumulative GPA includes graduate student-athletes.

Overall Academic Notes:

  • Clemson’s 411 undergraduate student-athletes earned a 3.18, and 38 graduate students earned a 3.52.
  • 321 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better, and 73 individuals earned a 4.0.
  • Twelve of fifteen programs earned a cumulative 3.0 or better, with seven women’s programs earning marks of 3.30 or higher.

Team Academic Notes:

  • Women’s soccer registered their 43rd-consecutive semester above a 3.0, the longest streak in the department, and led all programs with a team-record 3.65 GPA.
  • Softball earned a 3.38 GPA combined (grad and undergrad) while advancing to an NCAA Super Regional.
  • Every member of the volleyball program earned a 3.0 or better, while men’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s tennis each had more than 90% of their student-athletes at 3.0 or better.
  • Men’s Golf set a program record with a 3.47 GPA among undergraduate students (3.36 overall).
  • The men’s soccer program had a 3.28 GPA the semester after winning the National Championship, and have 16 consecutive semesters at 3.0 or higher
  • The football team set a 3.11 combined mark, the highest in program history, and had 81 student-athletes earn a 3.0 or better.
  • Women’s golf recorded a 3.3 GPA, hitting at least a 3.0 mark in all 18 seasons since joining in Fall 2013.
  • Rowing had its 25th consecutive semester above a 3.0, and has registered a 3.0 or better in 47-of-48 semesters since joining in Fall 1998.

Clemson student-athletes have had a Graduation Success Rate at 91 percent or higher for seven straight cohorts, including a program-record 95 percent in the 2021 release.

GPA Breakdown by Sport

Overall – 3.20 (Including Graduate Students)

Baseball – 2.98

Men’s Basketball – 3.07

Football – 3.11

Men’s Golf – 3.36

Men’s Soccer – 3.28

Men’s Tennis – 3.41

Men’s Track and Field – 2.90

Women’s Basketball – 2.93

Softball – 3.38

Rowing – 3.37

Women’s Golf – 3.3

Women’s Soccer – 3.65

Women’s Tennis – 3.44

Women’s Track and Field – 3.17

Volleyball – 3.5

— Photo courtesy of Clemson University and release courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications.

, , , , Baseball, Basketball, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Clemson football landed a commitment from a four-star offensive lineman Tuesday morning. Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star tackle Ian Reed — The nation’s No. 22 offensive tackle in (…)

7hr

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer (…)

22hr

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home