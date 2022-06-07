Sunshine State TE commits to Clemson

Clemson landed its latest commitment in the class of 2023 from a tight end out of the Sunshine State on Tuesday evening.

First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star Olsen Patt Henry committed to the Tigers, following his official visit this past weekend.

Henry, who chose Clemson over other top schools like Minnesota, Duke, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma and South Carolina, is considered by 247Sports to be the nation’s No. 16 ranked tight end in the class of 2023.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank Jesus Christ for blessing me with the opportunity to play football,” Henry said in a statement released via Twitter. “Next I would like to thank my mom for all her love and support. Without her, I wouldn’t be the man I am today. I also want to thank the Martucci family for taking me in and becoming my second family.”

Henry spoke with The Clemson Insider recently about what he’s been hearing from the Tigers, as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson reached out to him in April.

“Coach Richardson, he’s very interested in me and really wants me to come up and see how they work their program,” Henry said. “He really thinks I can be a big impact on their offense. He said I have great ball skills and I can really go up and get the ball when needed.”

Henry describes himself as more of a receiving tight end.

It all came together pretty quickly for Henry, who reported a Clemson offer back on May 13.

He joins a class that includes Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe and St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell and Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive tackle Ian Reed.

“I’m so thankful to all of my coaches for pushing me and believing in me on and off the field,” Henry’s statement continued. “Next, I’m thankful to Coach Jackson for training me and sharing his heart with me. Thank you to my teammates and my dawgs I grew up with. To my brothers Jean, Rich, Patrick, and David, thank you for loving on your lil’ bro the way you do and for pushing me to be the best football player on and off the field.”