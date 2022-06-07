Terrell couldn't build relationships elsewhere like he could at Clemson

There was something about Clemson that Avieon Terrell kept coming back to.

The Tigers have been the leader in his clubhouse for some time now, so when the Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) product verbally pledged to Dabo Swinney’s program on Monday, few people were surprised.

Clemson picked up a commitment from another brother of a former Tigers standout.

The right fit at the right time.

Terrell, a composite four-star, who Rivals considers to be the No. 16 cornerback and the nation’s No. 107 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2023, spoke with The Clemson Insider Monday afternoon regarding his decision to commit to Clemson.

“The family atmosphere,” Terrell said when asked why he chose Clemson over schools like Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan State and Texas A&M. “It felt like family up there. I couldn’t really build other relationships like I could at Clemson. Everything was smooth up there.”

Terrell was already committed before he came up to Clemson last week for an unofficial visit. When he informed the coaching staff of his decision, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed were with each other.

He made both of their days.

That relationship has been years in the making. Swinney made Terrell the youngest underclassman that he’s ever offered when he pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer back in April. 29, 2020. Terell was then just a rising sophomore, but he’s made countless trips to The Valley ever since and built up a strong bond with Reed.

“Our relationship is great,” Terrell said. “We talk almost every day. He’s kept real since I met him.”

Aveion, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback, A.J. Terrell. So, Reed’s development of the elder Terrell brother certainly helps, and while Avieon is following in A.J. ‘s footsteps at Clemson, he built his own path and his own relationships.

With his commitment, Terrell became the fifth member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, joining fellow cornerback and another Peach State native in St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star Branden Strozier.

There’s already a relationship there as Avieon told us that he and Strozier train together.

“A lot of leaders,” he said when asked what fans can expect from the class of 2023. “Everyone that’s committed, I got a relationship with. We’re all brothers. They’re gonna get a lot from us.”

While Avieon was not at Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5, TCI learned that he will instead be taking his official visit for the South Carolina game on Nov. 26.

Avieon is not planning on being an early enrollee. So when he arrives on campus about a year from now, what can Clemson fans expect out of him?

“A dog. A humble beast. A leader. A vocal leader, all that,” he said. “Respectful. Lit. Turnt.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of @nationwide_av on Twitter.