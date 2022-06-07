The Newcomer Files: Jahiem Lawson

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Keith Adams Jr., T.J. Dudley, Sherrod Covil Jr., Robert Gunn III, Kylon Griffin, Cade Klubnik and Johnson. Next up is Jahiem Lawson.

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: D.W. Daniel High

Early enrollee? No

The skinny: Lawson will continue the family legacy at Clemson that began with his brother, former Tiger All-American and Buffalo Bills 2016 first-round draft pick Shaq Lawson. A lean yet twitchy defensive end prospect, the younger Lawson finished his high school career with 153 tackles (40 for loss), 25 sacks and six forced fumbles. He was credited with 75 tackles and 11 sacks as a senior before choosing to stay close to home over offers from Syracuse, Georgia Tech and East Carolina among others.

The lone defensive end signee in the class, Lawson projects more as a developmental player who will need some time to refine his game and fill out his frame. Add the fact he’s joining one of the more crowded positions on the roster – Clemson is returning its entire two-deep and every end along the defensive line – and playing time figures to be scarce for any newcomer up front this fall. Special teams might be an option in Year 1, but Lawson is a prime candidate to redshirt as a true freshman.