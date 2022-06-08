5-star edge rusher all smiles after Clemson offer

When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class on Wednesday and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits, one of the first to report an offer from the Tigers was Buford (Ga.) 2024 five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston.

“It was crazy for them to offer me this early,” Houston told The Clemson Insider on Sunday, regarding receiving the offer. “I was just amazed that my hard work paid off to get an early offer from them.”

The nation’s No. 17 overall prospect in his class, per Rivals, Houston announced the offer from the Tigers last Wednesday afternoon following a conversation with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Houston was on campus with his teammate, KJ Bolden, a fellow five-star and the nation’s No. 1 athlete in the class of 2024.

“We both got it at the same time and it was like the last offer we both wanted,” Houston said.

“We know how hard it is to get an offer from Clemson and we were both excited when we heard the news,” he added. “We couldn’t hold in our smiles, especially after we got an offer from Clemson.”

Houston has been to a game at Memorial Stadium before, but last week was an opportunity for him to see the inside of the program’s facilities for the first time and get a better feel for what Clemson’s all about.

“It was amazing,” Houston said. “The campus, the lakes they have around it, the restaurant, the PAW Journey program they have, it’s just a bunch of amazing stuff.”

Houston is looking forward to further building his relationship with Swinney and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. When asked where Clemson currently stands in his recruitment, Houston was honest in his assessment.

“I have no idea yet,” he said. “I still gotta see how their academics are and just the school general, before I can put an arrow on whether they’re gonna be in my list of schools.”

