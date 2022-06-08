'It was just a match made to be': Reed details commitment decision with TCI

Ian Reed felt like Clemson was the right pick.

And it’s not just because the four-star tackle out of Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) is fulfilling a childhood dream.

The Tigers seemingly check off all his boxes and have for some time now. This past weekend’s official visit only confirmed that for Reed, which culminated in Tuesday’s commitment.

The nation’s No. 22 offensive tackle in the 2023 class per 247Sports, detailed his commitment in an exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider Tuesday night.

“It goes back all the way to my first visit,” Reed said. “When I toured the campus and got to talk to Coach Swinney and Coach Austin the first time I was there, I mean it was already going to be one of the contenders for me. I just felt like they kept staying in touch and they promoted the family and faith aspect with me and it really clicked with me.”

“After taking the OV last week, it just felt like home and that’ll they’ll take care of me,” he continued. “They want to develop me as a man most importantly. They want to create me to be a great person and succeed in life. That’s what’s really important to me and I felt like that was the right place in my heart.”

What stood out to Reed during his one and only official visit?

“Just the way Dabo’s influence and his philosophy of what building his program is about and just the culture he has set there, it’s just unbelievable,” Reed said. “The faith, academics, the football there that he has built is just super family-oriented and that made me really want to commit there.”

While Reed knew Clemson was the place he wanted to be, he waited a day and talked it over with his family. According to Reed, when he informed Swinney and Thomas Austin of his decision on Monday, they were “fired up.”

“It was just a match made to be,” Reed added. “I’ve always dreamed about playing at Clemson since I was a little kid. It’s just a dream come true. It’s just been amazing.”

Where does Clemson see the big-time Lone Star State offensive lineman playing at the next level?

“They envision me playing both tackle spots and both guard spots,” Reed said. “They think I’m very athletic and super strong to play both of those positions. They think I have great length, intelligence, discipline and physicality. They really like me as a person as well. They thought I was a great fit.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Reed became the sixth member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe and St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier and Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell.

Later Tuesday, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry also joined Clemson’s class.

“This is a special group led by Christopher (Vizzina) and he wants to win championships and he wants us to win championships with him,” Reed said. “I’m on board with that. We’re determined and ready to go. I feel like this class will be special.”

