'This is where I needed to be': Clemson lands another major commitment

Clemson landed its latest commitment in the class of 2023 from a safety out of the Sunshine State on Wednesday afternoon.

It all happened so quickly for Sumner High (Riverview Fla.) four-star Kylen Webb, who verbally pledged to Clemson over schools like Florida State and Miami.

Prior to Webb’s announcement, he informed The Clemson Insider of his commitment and spoke at length regarding his decision in an exclusive interview.

For Webb, Wednesday’s decision was unexpected. In his head, he was thinking that he was going to take his visits and commit sometime in mid-July. It wasn’t until he took his official visit that it struck Webb that Clemson was the place he needed to be going forward.

He views that as a blessing.

Prior to his announcement on Wednesday, Webb committed with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday night. Then on Tuesday, he called the rest of the coaching staff and canceled his official visits to Florida State and the University of Miami.

“After I really looked at the coaching staff and how they’re all, especially on the religious side of it, they all got powerful men in place and how they really value the power of education,” Webb said. “And how they come together as a coaching staff and really care about their players and do what’s best for them for the next level.”

Webb kept coming back to the religious side of things, he said. His family has their own ministry, as Webb’s father is a pastor and his mother is the first lady.

“That really stood out to us,” Webb continued. “Like Dabo with his alumni, he always gives them a chance after football to bring them back on the coaching staff and really cares about them. And then how they always embrace me and still continue to embrace me that this is where I needed to be.”

It all just came together on what will be Webb’s one and only official visit this past weekend.

“The official visit was by far the best visit I’ve ever been on,” Webb said. “To me, the highlight of everything was when Coach Swinney did his program presentation. That stood out the most and probably dinner at Dabo’s house.”

There was a moment during Webb’s official visit where he started to think he could see himself at Clemson.

“When Dabo was really talking about the school and what they have to offer,” Webb said. “Really, when he showed me how he really cares about his players. At one point, he named 20 of his alumni that’s on the coaching staff. That really stood out to me because that shows me that he really cares about your life after football. He really knew each of them personally and their backgrounds, so it showed me that he really loves his players.”

Webb had a chance to be around some of Swinney’s current players in safeties RJ Mickens and Tyler Venables, who both served as his player hosts for the weekend.

“Getting it from a first-hand source and their experience at the school, they said they really loved it, it really is a family,” Webb said. “Everything they were saying, I could see myself being there along with them, having a good culture and forming a brotherhood.”

Webb will have a chance to form a brotherhood with the class of 2023, joining Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive tackle Ian Reed and First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry.

What can Clemson fans expect out of Webb when he arrives on campus next January as an early enrollee?

“I will be an impact on the field right away, as soon as possible,” he said. “I’ll contribute to the team on and off the field. I’m gonna be a student-athlete and when the lights come on, I’m gonna put on a show.”

Webb (6-1, 185) is considered by 247Sports to be the nation’s No. 23 ranked athlete in the class of 2023.

