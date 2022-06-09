Swinney Camp an 'eye-opening' experience for local standout

One of the more impressive wide receivers during last week’s Dabo Swinney Camp was none other than a local star in Greenville (S.C.) four-star Mazeo Bennett.

Bennett — a 6-foot, 165-pound rising junior — certainly looked the part during his participation in the morning session on Day 2 of Swinney Camp. It’s no wonder that 247Sports considers him to be a top prospect in the Palmetto State, as well as the nation’s No. 33 overall ranked receiver in the class of 2024.

“It was great,” Bennett told The Clemson Insider regarding his Swinney Camp experience. “Learning how Coach (Tyler) Grisham teaches his wide receivers and really getting an in-depth view of who Coach Grisham was very eye-opening for me. He’s a guy who’s gonna get after his receivers, but he’s gonna teach them instead of putting you down.”

“He’s gonna get onto you as well as he’s gonna teach you,” Bennett continued. “It’s a lot of instruction to it as well.”

Speaking to multiple receiver prospects in the class of 2024, it’s been made clear that Grisham is not offering a rising junior wide receiver until June 13. That date lines up with the finality of Clemson’s camp schedule for the summer, as the Tigers will host a three-day overnight session from June 10-12.

With that said, what did Bennett hear regarding a potential offer last week?

“He said that I showed him everything I needed to show him,” Bennett said. “He came to one of my practices not too long ago and he’s been saying that since that practice, I’ve shown him everything that he needed to see. June 13 is when he’s offering receivers, so he just wanted to let me know.”

“It would mean a lot,” he said of receiving a potential offer from the Tigers. “Just Clemson being the hometown school and just the legacy that wide receivers that Clemson has put out into the NFL. Great receivers come out of Clemson, so an offer from Clemson would mean a lot.”

A lot of college teams want to get the talented receiver out of Greenville High School on campus, but Clemson was able to do so on June 2. Bennett wasn’t going to do any camps, but he figured it wouldn’t hurt to go down the street and workout for a team he’s looking to get offered by.

“I think I proved to Coach Grisham why I’m the best receiver in the state,” he said. “I worked hard for it and I just want to prove that to everybody and I feel like I did that when I went.”

Following Clemson, Bennett made his way to the University of Louisville, where his brother, Zykiesis Cannon, played defensive back from 2014-17. Bennett reported an offer from the Cardinals back on May 13.

Bennett said that he’ll be back at the University of South Carolina on Friday, before making his way to Coastal Carolina with his 7-on-7 team this weekend. He has other visits in the works, but nothing concrete at the moment.